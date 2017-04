/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kelepi Qaqa with a Police officer outside the High Court in Suva after his sentencing this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:01PM THREE men convicted of the murder of a labourer in Nausori two years ago have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva moments ago.

The three killed Epineri Waqawai, 25, following a fight on the night of July 18, 2015.

They have been ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years before a pardon could be considered by the President.