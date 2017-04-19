Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fifteen race for Miss World

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 1:09PM A FORMER Miss Fiji, a Miss Lautoka and several place-getters from local beauty competitions have made the line up of this years Miss World Fiji Pageant.

In a break from usual tradition, there are 15 finalists in this year's competition instead of the usual 10, a necessary measure because Miss World director Andhy Blake simply had so many worthwhile entrants to choose from.

"I am so very excited about this year's selection. I couldn't wait to unveil to the world who our 15 finalists were. I was getting a lot of enquiries from pageant bloggers around the world, wanting to know who our contestants were," Mr Blake said.

He said the decision to hold castings all over the country had paid off with over 41 girls making the cut in the pre-selection stages.

"A lot of spotlight has been on Fiji, especially after Pooja Priyanka's participation in the Miss World last year. She did a great job so now everybody wants to know who the next Fijian representative to Miss World is."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)