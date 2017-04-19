Fifteen race for Miss World

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss South Pacific Fiji 2014 Nanise Rainima is flanked by Miss Fiji National Tourism Neha Narayan and their fellow contestants of this years Miss World Fiji 2017. Picture: NIYAAZ DEAN

Update: 1:09PM A FORMER Miss Fiji, a Miss Lautoka and several place-getters from local beauty competitions have made the line up of this years Miss World Fiji Pageant.

In a break from usual tradition, there are 15 finalists in this year's competition instead of the usual 10, a necessary measure because Miss World director Andhy Blake simply had so many worthwhile entrants to choose from.

"I am so very excited about this year's selection. I couldn't wait to unveil to the world who our 15 finalists were. I was getting a lot of enquiries from pageant bloggers around the world, wanting to know who our contestants were," Mr Blake said.

He said the decision to hold castings all over the country had paid off with over 41 girls making the cut in the pre-selection stages.

"A lot of spotlight has been on Fiji, especially after Pooja Priyanka's participation in the Miss World last year. She did a great job so now everybody wants to know who the next Fijian representative to Miss World is."