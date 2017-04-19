Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Widespread recognition for USP students

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

STUDENTS studying at the University of the South Pacific (USP) have shown remarkable achievements and received widespread recognition.

This was revealed by USP vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra, who said two students invented a mobility aid "Eye-Care" for blind and visually impaired individuals.

"Working with Dr Utkal Mehta, engineering students Mohammed Alim and Shivneel Kumar contributed towards the invention of a mobility aid "Eye-Care" for visually impaired and blind persons that can easily identify obstacles in their way or alert them when there is a bend or a change in ground level," he said.

Prof Chandra said another engineering project had been short-listed as one of the top 20 projects in the world in 2016 as part of the Young Engineers' Humanitarian Challenge.

"The project, "Eye Braille Salte" was developed by engineering students Nikhil Singh and Vinaal Prakash," he said.

"Two staff members and a student of School of Engineering and Physics (SEP), officially received a patent for their invention of a ' Portable Wave-Solar Energy Harvesting Device', which presents the concept of a low cost wave-solar generation for Pacific Island countries."








