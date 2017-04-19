/ Front page / News

TWO youths from Nabua are counting themselves lucky after being handed suspended sentences by the court.

Jim Walter Moceyawa, 19, and Mike Borron, 18, were charged with one count each of theft.

The two appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne in a special court sitting in the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were told not to re-offend as their two months imprisonment terms had been suspended for two years. The court heard that the duo stole a bag containing a towel, clothes, phone and $500 from a bus driver last Thursday. They pleaded guilty to the charge and police prosecutor Corporal Josua Shaw told the court that all the items had been recovered.

In mitigation, Moceyawa said he was a student and sought the court's forgiveness.