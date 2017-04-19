Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suspended sentences

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

TWO youths from Nabua are counting themselves lucky after being handed suspended sentences by the court.

Jim Walter Moceyawa, 19, and Mike Borron, 18, were charged with one count each of theft.

The two appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne in a special court sitting in the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were told not to re-offend as their two months imprisonment terms had been suspended for two years. The court heard that the duo stole a bag containing a towel, clothes, phone and $500 from a bus driver last Thursday. They pleaded guilty to the charge and police prosecutor Corporal Josua Shaw told the court that all the items had been recovered.

In mitigation, Moceyawa said he was a student and sought the court's forgiveness.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)