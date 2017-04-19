Court gives man chance

/ Front page / News

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was given another chance to prove himself by Suva Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

Laisenia Duna of Lami appeared before Mr Somaratne at a special court sitting on Monday charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

The court heard that last Friday, Duna while under the influence of alcohol acted in a disorderly manner and was reported to police.

When police officers from Lami Police Station arrested Duna, he verbally abused them.

In mitigation, Duna said he was a first offender and sought the court's forgiveness. He was bound over for six months.