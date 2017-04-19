Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji 'has obesity woes'

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

OBESITY is one of the major health issues faced in the country, says Dr Baskaran Vasudevan, who is in the country to conduct consultations and screenings for patients.

Dr Vasudevan, a renowned gastrointestinal and bariatric surgeon from India with more than 30 years experience has been brought by the MIOT Pacific Hospitals in Suva to conduct consultations over three months.

Dr Vasudevan said his main purpose in Fiji was to enhance the medical services available in the country.

"I am here to identify key areas where we can participate and improve the health of the people here. I also specialise in managing people with obesity," he said.

"Obesity is the main cause of nearly all the diseases and most of the people who are diagnosed are obese."

According to Dr. Vasudevan, obesity was a major problem in Fiji.

"A lot of people who have come to me for consultation and checkups have a problem with being overweight. Being overweight also leads to diabetes and hypertension. This is my primary concern over here," he said.

"While giving advice to people, we go up to a particular level in patients with dietary control and physical activity."

However, Dr Vasudevan said this advice did not work on people who have much larger bodies.

"If a person weighs, say about 120-200 kilograms, dietary control and physical activity doesn't help at all," he said.

"Contrary to popular belief, obesity is not eating more and walking less. It is because of multiple factors. Some are inherited through the genes.

"These genes dedicate how much food a person will intake. The advice to people is that if it's genetic, there is very little they can do."

Dr Vasudevan said it was not easy to manage obesity and sometimes people give up on themselves while trying to.

"If somebody has a gross weight, this will determine how much fat a person has in his/her body. This is called body mass index (BMI). If anyone in the world has a BMI more than 40, they are given advice on having surgery to reduce weight," he said.

Dr Vasudevan said being overweight reduced a person's life span by three years if that particular person was overweight by 10kg.

"For example if a person is overweight by 40kg, then he or she is cutting their life span by 12 years. That's how damaging it is," he said.

"The response from the patients when I give this advice is that they are alarmed at the risks involved. But they understand as they have seen in their own family, members having heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes all because of obesity."

Dr Vasudevan said medical equipment and the facilities available in the country were up to international standards compared with other places in the world.

"I have been to Europe, Australia and the United States, and I would say Fiji is par with them when it came to facilities and resources," he said.

"But I think there is a shortage of skilled people in the health system here. Most of them probably migrate to foreign countries leaving a huge gap in the workforce here."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)