Villagers return to farming

THE opening of the Kasavu bridge in Tailevu has come as a relief for travellers and vehicle owners.

But for the wheelbarrow boys, it means returning to their daily routine and that is tending to their farms.

Since the landslide late last year, commuters have either taken the long dusty road along the coast of Tailevu south to reach the northern part of Viit Levu.

When heading to the west, passengers on public service vehicles had to disembark at Kasavu and walk a distance before boarding another vehicle or bus waiting on the other side.

Their items were usually taken across by wheelbarrow boys made up of young men from Kasavu, Logani, Visa and Naqeledamu villages.

For the past four months, the group of 20 youths worked in shifts.

A certain group would work from Monday to Wednesday, another from Tuesday to Thursday and everyone would work from Thursday to Saturday.

According to Visa villager Peceli Leweiloma, a wheelbarrow boy took home more than $100.

"As of now we will all be returning to our individual villages and return to the farm," he said.

'I am happy we were able to help people and lighten their burden when they crossed to board the bus."

When a team from this newspaper visited the bridge last Thursday, the youths had organised a break-up party for themselves before they returned to their homes.

As they sat down to enjoy their meal, passengers who travelled past thanked the boys for the service they had provided.

The sound of the tooting of horns followed by "thank you" and "good bye" from commuters was all that could be heard.