Orphans receive timely help

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

RESIDENTS of Saint Christopher's Home in Nakasi beamed with smiles on Good Friday as they were visited by members of China's Chamber of Commerce in Fiji.

The group visited the home to give $3000 worth of food items and essential groceries as part of their social responsibility for Easter.

Sister-in-charge at the Home, Kalolaini Tuineau said they were grateful for the assistance to the home to look after the orphans.

The items included items such as cartons of diapers, milk, rice, baked beans, cookies, toilet papers.

Chamber president Gang Wang said Good Friday was an important day in the Christian calendar and they wanted to make a difference.

"As parents, we wish our children to grow with happiness and health," he said.

The gift was the first social responsibility undertaken by the group since its establishment last year.

"China Chamber of Commerce in Fiji is strengthening the relationship with the Fijian community not only in trade links but participating in this worthy cause. We hope that this event would bring a special meaning to you during Easter," said Mr Wang.

The group also took time out to clean up the surroundings of the home. About 20 children reside at St Christopher's Home.








