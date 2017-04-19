FNU to repair quarters

/ Front page / News

TENANTS occupying the Fiji National University quarters have been asked to relocate for renovation purposes.

The tenants were given three months to relocate and $250 relocation allowance.

FNU's vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey confirmed this and attributed the reasons to the deteriorating state of the properties.

"The decision to undertake major renovation of all quarters was determined by the FNU Properties & Facilities Department in January 2017, following representations by tenants that the quarters required extensive work, and funds have been made available in the FNU 2017 budget to carry out such major renovations," he said.

"The Notice to Terminate Tenancy Agreement was issued to FNU quarters residents on 31 January 2017 and three months' notice was provided to each tenant to vacate the quarters.

"This followed face to face consultations with the tenants on 19 January and is two months longer than the statutory notice period required by law, to allow our tenants time to relocate in a timely fashion."

Prof Healey also confirmed that after the necessary renovations have been made to the properties, the existing tenants would be allowed first opportunity to rent those quarters at the market rates prevailing at that time.