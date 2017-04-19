Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FNU to repair quarters

Faria Begum
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

TENANTS occupying the Fiji National University quarters have been asked to relocate for renovation purposes.

The tenants were given three months to relocate and $250 relocation allowance.

FNU's vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey confirmed this and attributed the reasons to the deteriorating state of the properties.

"The decision to undertake major renovation of all quarters was determined by the FNU Properties & Facilities Department in January 2017, following representations by tenants that the quarters required extensive work, and funds have been made available in the FNU 2017 budget to carry out such major renovations," he said.

"The Notice to Terminate Tenancy Agreement was issued to FNU quarters residents on 31 January 2017 and three months' notice was provided to each tenant to vacate the quarters.

"This followed face to face consultations with the tenants on 19 January and is two months longer than the statutory notice period required by law, to allow our tenants time to relocate in a timely fashion."

Prof Healey also confirmed that after the necessary renovations have been made to the properties, the existing tenants would be allowed first opportunity to rent those quarters at the market rates prevailing at that time.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)