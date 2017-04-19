Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dr Baba cautions academics against using baseline data surveys

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

FIJIAN academic Dr Tupeni Baba has cautioned academics against using baseline data to make predictions for the 2018 elections saying this data fails to adequately describe the results of an election that is more than a year away.

Dr Baba said making predictions from baseline data surveys like the Tebutt-Times poll was unwise.

"It is often said that one week is a long time in politics. What of 12 months? How many surveys do we expect in a matter of 12 months?"

"At least once a month for national ones and other small ones that focus on specialist topics or issues would be expected at the very least.

"Why is it that scholars make predictions on the basis of baseline data?"

Dr Baba said academics using the survey data to base bold predictions on results for the 2018 elections were certainly standing on slippery grounds.

"This is the difference, I guess, between armchair academics surveying politics in action and astute political scientists," he said.

He reiterated his earlier statement that many factors like coalition talks as well as the Electoral Commission's decision on whether to implement recommendations made by the 2014 Multinational Observer Group still remain to unfold.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)