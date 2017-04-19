Dr Baba cautions academics against using baseline data surveys

/ Front page / News

FIJIAN academic Dr Tupeni Baba has cautioned academics against using baseline data to make predictions for the 2018 elections saying this data fails to adequately describe the results of an election that is more than a year away.

Dr Baba said making predictions from baseline data surveys like the Tebutt-Times poll was unwise.

"It is often said that one week is a long time in politics. What of 12 months? How many surveys do we expect in a matter of 12 months?"

"At least once a month for national ones and other small ones that focus on specialist topics or issues would be expected at the very least.

"Why is it that scholars make predictions on the basis of baseline data?"

Dr Baba said academics using the survey data to base bold predictions on results for the 2018 elections were certainly standing on slippery grounds.

"This is the difference, I guess, between armchair academics surveying politics in action and astute political scientists," he said.

He reiterated his earlier statement that many factors like coalition talks as well as the Electoral Commission's decision on whether to implement recommendations made by the 2014 Multinational Observer Group still remain to unfold.