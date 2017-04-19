Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Police team suspend search for dad, son

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

POLICE yesterday suspended the search for missing boat captain John Knowles and his son, Iliesa, because of rough seas.

The pair have been missing since Saturday when they left their Kulukulu home at 9pm to fish near the mouth of the Sigatoka river. Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday confirmed they found more wreckage that belonged to the boat carrying the father and son. She said they would resume the search today if the weather permits. Mr Knowles' wife, Marita Finau, realised something was amiss when the pair failed to return on Sunday morning and immediately alerted police.

She says her husband had good knowledge of the sea and she is hopeful this will help them return home.








