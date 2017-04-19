Rape accused fronts court

/ Front page / News

THE first accused in the alleged rape of a 21-year-old girl in Nasinu in 2015, Semi Benjamin, informed the High Court in Suva yesterday that he took the complainant to his house because he wanted to help her.

He revealed this while being cross-examined by the prosecution yesterday.

Mr Benjamin is charged with Vero Vakariri and Jope Vakaloloma. They are currently standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offence. Mr Benjamin is charged with three counts of rape, his co-accused Vero Vakariri is charged with one count each of rape and sexual assault while the third accused Jope Vakaloloma is charged with one count of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened after the complainant returned from a church service at Nasinu and was heading home on October 25, 2015.

The complainant was alleged to have been taken to a house and forced to smoke marijuana before she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

Mr Benjamin denied threatening the complainant at any time, but disclosed in court that he had initially invited the complainant to have lunch at their place because it was the Fijian tradition of showing respect to others. He said he first saw the complainant at the steps to a church next to his wife's sister's house.

Mr Benjamin said he invited the complainant for lunch to also ask her what her problem was because he also wanted to help her.

He said when he saw the complainant he was also on his way to his home so the complainant asked him if she could accompany him to which he agreed.

Mr Benjamin said the complainant was happy when she was with him.

However, he did not speak much with her while they were together. He also informed the court that his version of events was the truth and not made up. The trial continues before Justice Perera today.