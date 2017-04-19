Three found guilty of murder

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Legal Aid's Talei Kean (left) attends to her client Kelepi Qaqa (right) at the High Court in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THREE men convicted of the death of a labourer of Nausori two years ago will be sentenced by the High Court in Suva today.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga were yesterday found guilty of one count of murder.

Qaqa was also found guilty of another count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The three killed Epineri Waqawai, 25, of Lakena in Nausori during a fight on the night of July 18, 2015.

They attacked Mr Waqawai and repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped him to his death.

In his judgment, Justice Salesi Temo said he found the prosecution witness and barbecue vendor, Alesi Ranadi's evidence forthright because she was 10 to 15 steps away from the crime scene.

However, he rejected all accused persons evidence and also found them unreliable and not credible enough.

Justice Temo said after analysing all the evidence, he found that Qaqa and Dakuituraga had jointly attacked Mr Waqawai before Vusuya joined them.

He said these willful acts caused the death of Mr Waqawai when he died as a result of massive brain injuries. He also said that all accused persons were reckless in causing Mr Waqawai's death.

All three men have been remanded in custody. They will be sentenced at 11.30am today.