Parties to give opinion on presiding judge

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

THE issue as to whether High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo can preside over the alleged rape and murder case of a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year will be decided on Friday.

This was after he informed the prosecution and defence lawyers in the High Court in Suva yesterday that his niece was the doctor who medically examined the accused, Josua Colanaudolu on March 22 last year.

Mr Colanaudolu, who is facing 12 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder, appeared before Justice Temo yesterday.

Justice Temo has given the defence and the prosecution until this Friday to decide on this issue.

He informed both parties that he has sworn an oath to uphold the law of the land but the parties had to decide on the issue.

Justice Temo said this was a big case and should be tackled properly.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney informed the court yesterday that the State had no issue at all for Justice Temo to continue to preside over the case.

However, he still gave the two parties time.

Mr Burney also submitted in court that the State would be using a video recording of the scene reconstruction by the accused following the commission of the alleged offences.

However, this was objected to by the defence.

They argued that this was prejudicial to the case because the video showed a woman shouting at the accused during the scene reconstruction.

Mr Colanaudolu has been further remanded in custody. He will reappear in court this Friday.








