Mum wants 'answers'

QUESTIONS are mounting for a Lautoka mother who refuses to believe that her 17-year-old daughter took her own life while in the company of two other men.

Sofiya Shabnam Bi, 37, of Lovu, Lautoka, said her doubts were aroused by the manner in which police dealt with the case.

"I did not get to see my daughter until two days after I was informed by police that she had committed suicide," she said yesterday.

"When the police came home at about 11.30pm last Saturday, they only asked me for her physical details and what she was wearing.

"Then they told me my daughter died at a house in Field 40.

"On Monday, just a few minutes before the post mortem, they told me I could see her to confirm her identity. But they did not allow me to go close to her, they said I might cry, so this was done very quickly.

"We went to prepare her for burial after the post mortem and saw no marks on her neck, only stitches to the left side of her face, close to her eyes.

"Until today, nobody has come to tell me where she was found, or who found her.

"I have so many questions and yet no one is giving me any answers."

Kushnuma Shahasta Ali, a vocational student, left home for Lautoka City on Saturday morning in the company of neighbour Ranjeeta Prakash.

They later met with Ms Prakash's husband, Ashneel Chand, and went to a home at Field 40 with two other men.

"She was happy when we left about 4.30pm," Mr Chand said, explaining that one of the men was the deceased's boyfriend.

"She had about three glasses of beer, cooked rice and curry for everybody and nothing was amiss when we left."

Ms Bi said she called her daughter several times that night.

"I didn't have any funds and sent several call backs to a number she had called from earlier. She called me back only once after 8.30pm and said she would be home by 10pm and she seemed fine.

"The only people who showed up at my door were the police about 11.30pm that night."

Ms Bi said her daughter was usually rebellious and had once threatened to commit suicide.

"But I don't think she was serious then, it was just to allow me to have her way.

"I just need some answers because there's a lot of things that don't add up."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said all necessary processes with regards to infoming the family were followed by officers investigating the case.

She said investigations were ongoing and the cause of death had already been determined by the pathologist.

"We will continue with our investigations and then decide what to do next," she said.

Chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said there was nothing unusual about the processes followed in identifying a deceased before post mortem examinations.

"That is the usual practice, we already knew who she was so calling the family to identify before the post mortem is the process we normally follow."