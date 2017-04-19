SC Fiji wraps up cyclone program in North

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Save The Children Fund CEO Iris Low-McKenzie (second from left) and her team at a Korolevu canteen. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Save the Children (SC) Fiji is expected to complete its Tropical Cyclone Winston response program in the North by the end of the month.

This was revealed by SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low- McKenzie, who said with the help of its donor partners they had been actively involved in ensuring that children returned to schools and the livelihoods of the affected communities was restored.

"This assistance has been to the severely affected communities and schools for the past 14 months following TC Winston," she said.

"SC Fiji has reached more than 9380 children with education programs, provided water sanitation and hygiene support in 82 schools.

"We gave psychological training and support to 242 teachers, provided lunch feeding programs in 17 schools in Bua, Cakaudrove and Ra."

Ms McKenzie said they partnered with the Department of Co-operatives to provide financial literacy training to 17 villages in the Cakaudrove Province, and the department also facilitated business registration and licences for these villages.

The Australian Government had also supported the SC Fiji in responding to the livelihood needs of 67 communities in Cakaudrove, Koro, Lau and Ra.

A total of 3575 households with a population of 15,571 had benefited from the livelihood support program.

The livelihood program was supported through the Australian Aid program.

"This assistance has been in various livelihood interventions including in bee keeping, farming, community canteens, provision of fishing and diving gear, fuel retail shops, goat farming, poultry farming, piggery, bakery utensils and brush cutter," Ms McKenzie said

"The Australian Government support has been phenomenal and we would like to acknowledge that a post disaster response program of this magnitude would not have been possible without the funding from them."

The livelihood program was supported through the Australian Aid program.