Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party says comparing the salaries of Fiji's Ministers to those of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Papua New Guinea are irrelevant as their gross domestic products are much higher.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry made the comment after the Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comparison in regards to questions over ministerial salaries.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said during budget consultations in Sigatoka last week that salaries for ministers in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea were higher than Fiji's while Singapore paid their Ministers $US1.5m ($F3.1m). He had also said that corruption was more likely to occur if public officials were paid less than their worth.

But Mr Chaudhry queried this, saying this was not borne out by the records of his own government.

He claimed that corruption levels had risen significantly since 2006 because of a lack of accountability and transparency in government's handling of public funds and awarding of government contracts.

"The auditor-general's reports since 2008 have highlighted many instances of corrupt practices, funds unaccounted for and lack of acquittals and proper documentation for moneys used," he said.

Mr Chaudhry also claims that one of the first acts of the FijiFirst Government after taking office was to award themselves increases in salaries. "Their super salaries are notoriously disproportionate to the miserable $2.32 an hour they have set as the minimum national wage rate."