Solution to labour woes

LABOUR shortage could be a thing of the past for about 300 sugarcane farmers in Lautoka, now that two new mechanical harvesters have been bought for their use.

The Lautoka Cane Producers Association bought the machines for $700,000 to help farmers during the harvesting season which commences next month.

Association president Pravin Singh said the machines were expected to harvest 30,000 tonnes of sugar cane.

"There was a demand for the machines and so the board, along with the general assembly, made a collective decision to buy the machines," he said.

"We already have one machine and so together they can harvest an estimated 45,000 tonnes if all goes right."

Mr Singh said target areas for machine harvesting include Saweni, Natova, Meigunyah, Legalega, Qeleloa and Malolo.

He said they would also assist in the cartage of cane from respective farms.

The association received a funding of $27,000 from Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand for the purchase of a truck.

"The truck was worth $150,000 and we are grateful to both Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand, and the Fiji Development Bank for their assistance," Mr Singh said.

"The bank was able to facilitate and approve our loan for both the machines and the truck. This will assist farmers in the long haul and reduce labour costs."

Government has established a $2 million cane harvester assistance fund to promote mechanisation and address labour shortage issues.

Government contributes $100,000 for each harvester purchase by a co-operative.