Ministry targets dropouts

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

THE Ministry of Education is looking at ways to address the issue of school dropouts in the country.

This was revealed by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at the Lautoka Yasawa school managers workshop held at Natabua High School yesterday.

"We are looking at targeted measures on how to deal with student dropouts and how to get them back to school," he said.

Dr Reddy said they recorded a total dropout of 9000 students in a span of five years. In 2011, 16,000 students registered for Year 8 and graduated to high school from primary education. By 2016 only 7000 students from the same lot were registered for Year 13.








