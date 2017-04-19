Call for talks at village level

/ Front page / News

A DISTRICT in Ra says village bylaw consultations should be held at village level so that the voices of those it will impact can have a direct say.

Nasau district representative Meli Tokalau said the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs needed to hear from the people themselves and not just village headmen.

"This should not be rushed because this is something that will shape the lives of those living in villages for the rest of their lives," he said.

"They need to consult with the people on the ground and that means going to every single village and holding consultations.

"It is important that their views be heard because what is presented by a village headman or a district representative may not be what others feel about the laws."

Mr Tokalau asked that the Government change the deadline for submissions from the public.

"We live in different times and it will take time before children of this age become accustomed to these laws.

"These were introduced during colonial days and we need to consider how they will want to live their lives in a village setting.'

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said consultations were expected to conclude this week with meetings in Naitasiri.

Mr Waibuta said all information would be collated and a final draft submitted to Cabinet next month.