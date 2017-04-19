School managers warned on roles

/ Front page / News

SCHOOL managers across the country need to understand their roles so they can carry out their duties properly.

During the launch of the school managers handbook at Xavier College in Ba, Fiji National Council of School Management co-chair Parmendra Bharos said the council served as a link between respective school management boards and the Ministry of Education.

Mr Bharos said it was crucial the two entities were in sync.

"We are the people leading the institutions which had been entrusted upon us by the communities and various religious bodies at large," he said.

"The primary focus of our roles is delivery of service to the children.

"We cannot deliver well unless we ourselves know our roles, responsibilities and understand the principles and procedures.

Mr Bharos there was no room for "ignorant partners" in facilitating the changes made by the Ministry of Education.

"We cannot stay on the sidelines and watch or criticise when we know full well the transitions are for the benefit of the future citizens of our beloved nation. This attitude will simply not work."

The council was first set up in 2015 to ensure cohesion between school managers and the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the school management handbook was first developed in 2014 to ensure schools worked in line with the principles of the ministry.

"This handbook clearly spells out key areas of managerial roles in schools and at the same time announces information on procedures, processes and principles," he said.

"The handbook focuses on education and the 2013 Constitution, the Education Act (1978), Ministry of Education regulations, composition of the management committee, responsibilities of the management committee and the school head, duties of the office bearers, school planning, school decision-making, school financial planning and management and also seeks to answer some frequently asked questions that arise in this arm of education."