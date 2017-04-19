Police refute inaction claim

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has refuted claims by a family of Rara Housing in Labasa that police inaction has led to further attacks on their premises.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said crime personnel had attended to the scene after a report was lodged.

Ms Naisoro said in the process of the investigation the family said they did not want anything done, but for frequent patrols to be conducted.

"Therefore the allegations made by the family are not true," she said.

"However, we will be conducting patrols as requested."

Meanwhile, homeowner Ganga Prasad said his family was living in fear after their house was broken into on a Sunday two weeks ago.

Mr Prasad had said they no longer felt safe in their own home and they feared that one day they might die in their sleep.

The 55-year-old man is a retired welder and lives with his 49-year-old wife and their only son, 12-year-old Manav Rahul.

Mr Prasad claimed they had lodged few reports with the police, but nothing was done.

He said their first report to the police was during Diwali last year when their kitchen caught fire from outside.

Mr Prasad claimed they were inside their kitchen when they smelt benzene around their house.

He said police had never informed him of the results of their investigations.