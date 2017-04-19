Fiji Time: 7:30 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parents voice their concerns

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

A PARENT has raised concerns on the inability of a school head in Seaqaqa to make appropriate decisions about her child who sustained injuries at the school recently.

Mother of two Mala Wati told this newspaper that her son fell in school and hurt his arm two weeks ago.

Ms Wati said the incident happened on a Friday morning.

"After the incident happened my son told his teacher about the unbearable pain he was experiencing and the teacher applied Vicks on his hands," she claimed.

"After talking to the school head, the two teachers decided to keep my son in school despite his condition.

"They kept him for the whole day in school while the poor child endured the pain he was going through."

Ms Wati claimed when her son returned home that afternoon, she asked him what the problem was and he told her that he had broken his arm.

"We took my son Risheel Narayan to hospital where we were told that he had fractured his hand.

"I had approached the teachers at the school with my husband to inform them of our concerns.

"The school head then told us to do whatever we wanted to regarding the matter and that he did not care at all."

Ms Wati said the school head's reaction was unprofessional.

"The Ministry of Education needs to seriously consider the character of school heads," she said.

Questions sent to the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy regarding the matter last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)