Parents voice their concerns

+ Enlarge this image Mala Wati and her son Visheel Narayan who hurt his arm in school. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

A PARENT has raised concerns on the inability of a school head in Seaqaqa to make appropriate decisions about her child who sustained injuries at the school recently.

Mother of two Mala Wati told this newspaper that her son fell in school and hurt his arm two weeks ago.

Ms Wati said the incident happened on a Friday morning.

"After the incident happened my son told his teacher about the unbearable pain he was experiencing and the teacher applied Vicks on his hands," she claimed.

"After talking to the school head, the two teachers decided to keep my son in school despite his condition.

"They kept him for the whole day in school while the poor child endured the pain he was going through."

Ms Wati claimed when her son returned home that afternoon, she asked him what the problem was and he told her that he had broken his arm.

"We took my son Risheel Narayan to hospital where we were told that he had fractured his hand.

"I had approached the teachers at the school with my husband to inform them of our concerns.

"The school head then told us to do whatever we wanted to regarding the matter and that he did not care at all."

Ms Wati said the school head's reaction was unprofessional.

"The Ministry of Education needs to seriously consider the character of school heads," she said.

Questions sent to the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy regarding the matter last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.