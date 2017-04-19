272 northerners take on seasonal employment

/ Front page / News

NORTHERNERS top the number of seasonal workers employed through the Ministry of Employment's Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

A statement from the Ministry of Employment said 272 workers from the North currently worked in Australia and New Zealand since 2015.

The statement said the large number of employees from the Northern Division was based on employer preference.

"Most employees for seasonal work scheme both for New Zealand and Australia were from the Northern Division," the statement said.

"Most of our workers from the Northern Division performed well seasonally, therefore seasonal work employers opt to engage workers from where workers with great performance come from.

"Secondly, the members of the isolated rural communities in the Northern Division always turn up in numbers during the physical fitness test and medical assessment conducted by the Employment Ministry compared with other parts of Fiji."

Earlier, a statement from the ministry revealed that since the RSE program started in 2015, 496 workers have been employed in New Zealand and Australia.

In January this year the ministry revealed that the National Employment Centre of the Employment Ministry had in place 1166 clients under the Tikina Work Ready Pool from all provinces nationwide who had successfully undertaken medical assessment and physical fitness tests for seasonal work employment opportunities.

The ministry also said the seasonal work scheme and program was employer-driven, therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.

It also said as part of the new district-based recruitment strategy, the vanua would be responsible for the selection of the three pilot workers from their villages who would go through these two assessments.