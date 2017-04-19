Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Death sparks anger

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

TENSION is high at Lakeba Village in Saqani, Cakaudrove, between disgruntled villagers and a doctor at the Saqani Health Centre following the death of a villager last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a team of police officers had to be dispatched to Lakeba Village over the weekend to diffuse the tense situation.

Ms Naisoro said officers were dispatched to speak to the village headmen regarding the issue.

"We can confirm that officers had gone to the village to speak to the turaga ni koro to try and diffuse the situation as there was tension after the death," she said.

"Police had advised them not to take the matter into their own hands and follow the proper channels with regards to their grievances about the incident."

Meanwhile, villagers approached this newspaper yesterday saying the doctor needed to be transferred out of the village on claims of inaction.

Lakeba villager Jone Buka said on Thursday, a sick 50-year-old man in the village was taken to the centre.

Mr Buka said the condition of the man was deteriorating quickly when they reached the centre.

"We had to wait for another hour at the centre because the doctor refused to see the man," he said.

"Family members went to the doctor's quarters and called his name and even though he was inside his residence he refused to come outside and attend to the case.

"In their desperation family members tried to break the door of the quarters, but could not do so."

Mr Buka said family members had no choice, but to watch the villager die in their presence after one hour of waiting at the centre.

Another villager Nepote Buka said if the doctor was not removed from the hospital something could happen to him.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services yesterday remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








