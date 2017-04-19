$3.47m cheques unpresented

/ Front page / News

THE Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and Economy ministries were scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee yesterday for $3.47million worth of unpresented cheques highlighted in the Office of Auditor-General (OAG) reports for 2014.

The OAG also found that the $3.47m worth of cheques included $1.4m worth or 40.5 per cent of payments that had already been done electronically or electronic funds transfer (EFT).

In addition some of the EFT amounts included in the drawings account reconciliation in 2014 dated as far back as 2013. Hence, the drawings account reconciliation did not reflect the correct amount of the unpresented cheques listing at balance date.

In their audit findings, the OAG noted that the then Ministry of Finance (now Economy), when doing the bank reconciliations, could not match the batch postings in the bank statements to the EFT numbers generated in the FMIS (Financial Management Information System) ledger. This had resulted in the overstatement in the unpresented cheques.

"We've learnt from issues of the past; we've now put in place new mechanisms whereby the whole ministry gets on board ... for the whole of ministry co-ordination and that includes our finance and it's done on a monthly basis," Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Ministry permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta told members of the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar asked the officials why these cheques were not presented or cleared and whether there was a board of survey carried out for the unpresented cheques.

A ministry official confirmed a board of survey was carried out.

PAC Opposition member Aseri Radrodro noted the OAG finding that the issue indicated a lack of supervision and monitoring by senior officers and lack of co-ordination with the Ministry of Finance and asked whether procedures were in place to avoid this from happening in future.

"Firstly to the Ministry of Finance, what sort of supervisory or monitoring role have you put in place to ensure the ministry is properly monitored especially in reconciliation exercises and how often do you conduct your verification exercise with the ministry; when was the last time you did this," he asked.

A Ministry of Economy official said: "During our checks in 2014, we also picked up these issues; we've had delays in submission of reconciliations and other audit issues picked up here. In our internal audit with other ministries we can only recommend and encourage permanent secretaries to ensure there is constant monitoring by the supervisors so the onus is on their respective heads within the ministry."

The PAC was chaired by Mr Sudhakar with Opposition MPs and committee members Ratu Sela Nanovo and Mr Radrodro in attendance.