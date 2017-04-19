FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

SOME friends met one day during the Easter weekend and decided to have lunch together.

They bought some food and went to a park in Suva City.

Beachcomber heard that as they began eating, a beggar approached them.

He asked the group of friends for money and one of them told him they did not have any change to give him.

The beggar then asked them how much money they had and that he could give them change.

Surprised, the friends looked at him for some time and then one of them took out $5 and told the beggar to give him change.

Beachcomber heard that the beggar took the money and gave $4 back to the young man and left.

The group of friends paused for a while to talk about what had happened before continuing with their lunch.

Beggars don't give up so easily these days. Four minds outdone by a beggar.

Only the wittiest survive.