CORRECTION

The Editor
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

* AN article in The Fiji Times on Saturday, April 8, 2017, gave an incorrect impression about who started the duty-free partnership, which Dhansukh Chauhan was involved in.

According to the author of the article titled Rising Rajput stars - Enriching a legacy, Professor Wadan Narsey, the original owner of the duty-free business was Pravin Chandra Pepe, who registered his business as Pepe Duty Free Ltd in April 1974.

He was joined nine months later by Mr Chauhan and Virsukh Lal and their wives, who comprised the later partnership. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.








