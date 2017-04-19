Screening important

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment Jone Usamate meets advisory councillors in Ba yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

CHOOSING the right people for the overseas seasonal work program is important because "good people" have the power to increase the demand for Fijian workers.

Minister for Employment Jone Usamate emphasised this as he spoke to district advisory councillors who are involved in the screening process in Ba.

Mr Usamate said Government was focused on offering seasonal work to people in rural areas to give them the opportunity to earn and improve the standard of living of their families.

He said Government was worried about urban drift.

"People coming to towns and cities so this is one of the ways to control that," he said. "If we can get the rural people to be part of the seasonal workers scheme it gives them that opportunity to get some income for the development of their lives and we know that people from the rural areas, they can handle that type of work."

Mr Usamate said issues that cropped up in the past were because of workers who were not committed and focused.

"So by working with the district advisory councillors they can screen the people.

"If we have good people going, there will be more demand so in this approach to seasonal workers, we are working in partnership with the advisory councillors, we are working in partnership with the tikina, the turaga ni koro and where they can screen the people that they have proposed."

He said Fiji needed to send workers who could enhance the country's reputation, and in that regard, the tikina selection concept was working well.

"The concept is working well and it is something that we need to strengthen. Right now countries in the Pacific are sending up to 3000 workers under the scheme and Fiji is only sending 200 plus, and for us to be able to enhance that.

"The district rep's role is very critical, they have to screen them well, select good people.

"Initially when we talked about sending people to Australia and New Zealand they thought they would come back with savings of $11,000 to $15,000.

"And then they see in the papers that people are coming back with $26,000, and that's good money, they can come back and improve their lives."