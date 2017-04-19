Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Screening important

Margaret Wise
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

CHOOSING the right people for the overseas seasonal work program is important because "good people" have the power to increase the demand for Fijian workers.

Minister for Employment Jone Usamate emphasised this as he spoke to district advisory councillors who are involved in the screening process in Ba.

Mr Usamate said Government was focused on offering seasonal work to people in rural areas to give them the opportunity to earn and improve the standard of living of their families.

He said Government was worried about urban drift.

"People coming to towns and cities so this is one of the ways to control that," he said. "If we can get the rural people to be part of the seasonal workers scheme it gives them that opportunity to get some income for the development of their lives and we know that people from the rural areas, they can handle that type of work."

Mr Usamate said issues that cropped up in the past were because of workers who were not committed and focused.

"So by working with the district advisory councillors they can screen the people.

"If we have good people going, there will be more demand so in this approach to seasonal workers, we are working in partnership with the advisory councillors, we are working in partnership with the tikina, the turaga ni koro and where they can screen the people that they have proposed."

He said Fiji needed to send workers who could enhance the country's reputation, and in that regard, the tikina selection concept was working well.

"The concept is working well and it is something that we need to strengthen. Right now countries in the Pacific are sending up to 3000 workers under the scheme and Fiji is only sending 200 plus, and for us to be able to enhance that.

"The district rep's role is very critical, they have to screen them well, select good people.

"Initially when we talked about sending people to Australia and New Zealand they thought they would come back with savings of $11,000 to $15,000.

"And then they see in the papers that people are coming back with $26,000, and that's good money, they can come back and improve their lives."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 53.418850.4188
GBP 0.37760.3696
EUR 0.45310.4411
NZD 0.69740.6644
AUD 0.64690.6219
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Death sparks anger
  2. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  3. 'Brilliant' Fiji
  4. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  5. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics
  6. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  7. Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
  8. $3.47m cheques unpresented
  9. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  10. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  4. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  5. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  6. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  7. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  8. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)