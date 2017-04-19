Focus on unskilled workers

/ Front page / News

EMPLOYMENT Minister Jone Usamate aims to ensure that the demand for seasonal workers from Fiji is more focused on unskilled workers.

Mr Usamate said it was something that his ministry was working on and that was to monitor and keep control of the demand for seasonal workers.

"We do not want to reach a situation where we have issues of shortage of workers here,"he said.

"We only have a number from hotel workers who have gone, but we keep monitoring it.

"We will place more emphasis on unskilled workers because we have our own shortages of unskilled workers here, but for hospitality and hotel industry in Fiji, there is an opportunity for them because many of our workers here are seasonal.

"We are exploring opportunities and that is if they do not have work here they can get work in Australia."

Mr Usamate said the majority of the demand for seasonal work from New Zealand was focused on agriculture compared with Australia because it was not only limited to farming work.

He said more opportunities were expected in the future because the program would diversify into other areas of work.