'Brilliant' Fiji

+ Enlarge this image Ben Ryan meets Noelani Vunisa and Seruwaia Vualiku at Nadi International Airport yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FORMER Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan says it was typical of Fiji to play brilliantly on the third day of the Hong Kong 7s.

"Typical Fiji, suddenly when the pressure came up on day three, they were brilliant. It is great to have won the title three in a row," Ryan said when he arrived at Nadi International Airport yesterday.

He is in the country for the official launching of the commemorative bank note and coin of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold medal win.

"It was a beautiful day coming in and you could see all the islands," Ryan said.

"I love coming back and will be staying at the Uprising Beach Resort. I hope to catch up with some friends have a Fiji Gold and some curry. I will be here again at the end of June for Osea's (Kolinisau) wedding," Ryan said.

While he is happy to be back in "paradise", he also heaped praises for the national team for recording a hat-trick of titles in Hong Kong.

Fiji has previously made it a hat trick at Hong Kong from 1990-1992 and 1997-1999.

The teams that have won the Hong Kong 7s title three years in a row are New Zealand from 1994-1996 and England from 2002-2004.

He stated that the boys rose to the challenge when the pressure got to them in Hong Kong.

"I was in Hong Kong and Singapore. I thought the boys were brilliant in Hong Kong especially on day three. They were a bit sketchy on day one and day two," he said.

He said all the quarter-finals at the Singapore 7s were fantastic.

"The boys looked tired but were upbeat when they were on the plane," he said.

"I'm doing different things now working in basketball and football. I'm enjoying not having too much responsibility at the moment.

"I'm just writing a book that comes out in Christmas. I hope to get a proper job next year. All the four quarter-finals in Singapore were good games of rugby and I really enjoyed them.

"I thought that USA was really unlucky in Hong Kong and as well as in Singapore."

Ryan is having a book written about his career which is expected to be published at the end of the year.