Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics

Update: 12:24AM THE commission of the new all weather tracks at the Churchill Park in Lautoka will be the reason for an exciting showdown at this weekend's Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics championships.
Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President
Marika Uluinaceva in his formal message for this years games published in the
Games Programme said the athletics competition formed the base for success in
other sports.
"The opening of the Lautoka all-weather athletics track
starts to level the playing field in terms of preparation and we are predicting
a most exciting showdown by Easter and Western schools in this years
competition," Uluinaceva said.
"Today we dedicate the games to all families for their
support and interest. The selfless contributions of those who went before us
kept raising the standards and have left the ball in the hands of our athletes
today, who will have qualified to join the rumble at the ANZ Stadium, Suva."