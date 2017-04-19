Fiji Time: 1:46 AM on Wednesday 19 April

Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 12:24AM THE commission of the new all weather tracks at the Churchill Park in Lautoka will be the reason for an exciting showdown at this weekend's Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics championships.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association President Marika Uluinaceva in his formal message for this years games published in the Games Programme said the athletics competition formed the base for success in other sports.

"The opening of the Lautoka all-weather athletics track starts to level the playing field in terms of preparation and we are predicting a most exciting showdown by Easter and Western schools in this years competition," Uluinaceva said.

"Today we dedicate the games to all families for their support and interest. The selfless contributions of those who went before us kept raising the standards and have left the ball in the hands of our athletes today, who will have qualified to join the rumble at the ANZ Stadium, Suva."








