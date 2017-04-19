Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games

Update: 12:03AM TWO THOUSAND, four hundred and ninety five athletes will battle for high school athletics supremacy when the Coca Cola Games opens on Thursday April 20.
The two and half day event, the biggest annual high school
sporting event in the South Pacific will bring together 147 schools from around
Fiji.
Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Vuli
Waqa confirmed at a press conference today that it is an increase from last
year at least, when some schools in TC Winston stricken parts of the country
opted out of the annual event.
Mr Waqa said 350 officials from various schools and from the
FSSAA would stage the games.
The Coke Games ends three months of preparations and 17 zone meets.