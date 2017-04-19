Cokes17: MBHS fields 86

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Coke Games will start on Thursday from 2pm to 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala.

Update: 11:55PM MARIST Brothers High School will field the biggest team when it competes at the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics championships tomorrow.

Tailevu sporting giants, Queen Victoria School and Ratu Kadavulevu School follow with 69 athletes in QVS and 70 to Ratu Kadavulevu School.

In the girls division, defending champions Jasper Williams High School have the biggest squad with 66 athletes.

The closest rival schools St. Josephs Secondary School, winners of the Suva Zone 2 and Adi Cakobau School, winners of the Triple N Zone each field 55 (ACS) and 56 (SJSS) athletes each.

This is the biggest SJSS team since the introduction of the medal system in 1992.