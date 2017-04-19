Fiji Time: 1:46 AM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: MBHS fields 86

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 11:55PM MARIST Brothers High School will field the biggest team when it competes at the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics championships tomorrow.

Tailevu sporting giants, Queen Victoria School  and Ratu Kadavulevu School follow with 69 athletes in QVS and 70 to Ratu Kadavulevu School.

In the girls division, defending champions Jasper Williams High School have the biggest squad with 66 athletes.

The closest rival schools St. Josephs Secondary School, winners of the Suva Zone 2 and Adi Cakobau School, winners of the Triple N Zone each field 55 (ACS) and 56 (SJSS) athletes each.

This is the biggest SJSS team since the introduction of the medal system in 1992.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64810.6291
JPY 53.630150.6301
GBP 0.38580.3778
EUR 0.45670.4447
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.64420.6192
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: MBHS fields 86
  2. Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes
  3. Cokes17: 2495 battle at Games
  4. Cokes17: Teams must talk to media
  5. FRA works on future of Kasavu
  6. Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)