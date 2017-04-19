Cokes17: Teams must talk to media

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:36PM SCHOOLS preparing for the upcoming 2017 Coke games should not ban the media from interviewing and promoting their athletes.

Athletics Fiji and Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee president Joe Rodan said should not be doing this but rather they should be emphasising on promoting their athletes in order to boost their confidence.

He made this statement upon hearing of incidents where schools have stopped the media from interviewing their athletes prior to the games.

"I have heard schools that had media ban I think that is a wrong to do, you know the best thing to motivate your athlete is to promote them because everybody wants to see their name in the paper and wants to see their picture in the paper," Rodan said.