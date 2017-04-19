Fiji Time: 1:46 AM on Wednesday 19 April

Fiji Times Logo

News

FRA works on future of Kasavu

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 11:34PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has revealed that they are currently working on a future construction plan at the Kasavu slip site in Tailevu.

This was revealed by Chief Executive Officer, John Hutchinson who said " The FRA has tenders out for the Kasavu Slip Road Diversion. These tenders will close in the next two days and will then be evaluated for award before the end of this month," he highlighted.

FRA Chief Executive Officer, John Hutchinson said the bridge had opened ahead of schedule and the response from the motorists had been overwhelming.

"The road infrastructure is essential for our daily movement and the FRA will continue to improve access for all Fijians."








