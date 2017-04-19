Fiji Time: 1:46 AM on Wednesday 19 April

Cokes 17: Scholarships for 10 athletes

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Update: 11:34PM ATHLETICS Fiji will be looking to secure tertiary study scholarships for 10 athletes after the upcoming 2017 Coke games that will be held at the ANZ Stadium this weekend.

"We are looking at potential athletes that we can take on board and offer them with this scholarship, provided they perform well academically and sporting wise," Rodan said.

And the conditions of their scholarship will based on these two criteria and I have always believed that education comes first because at the end of the day sport is a temporary thing."

He highlighted that it would also ensure that potential athletes get educated and would also be able to have a secure future after athletics.








