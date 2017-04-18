Marijuana farmer gives court reasons

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:35PM A MAN who had pleaded guilty to unlawfully cultivating 74 marijuana from his farm at Wainibuka last year informed the High Court in Suva today that he had ventured into planting marijuana because he was not receiving any government assistance following major destructions to his home and plantation by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Sakaraia Dukubure who has been found guilty and convicted of the charge appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva today.

In his mitigation submission, he said it came to his mind to plant marijuana because it had a great value.

He however said he did not plant it to satisfy the people who use it.

Mr Dukubure has been further remanded in custody to await his sentencing next week Friday.