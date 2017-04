/ Front page / News

Update: 6:22PM EMPLOYMENT Minister Jone Usamate says the ministry aims to retain skilled workers.

Mr Usamate said that while the demand for seasonal work is expanding, the ministry is monitoring and keeping control of the demand for seasonal workers.

�We do not want to reach a situation where we have issues of shortage of workers here,�he said.

Mr Usamate said more opportunities are expected in the future as the program would diversify into other areas of work.