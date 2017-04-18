Big schools determine outcome

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:21PM SCHOOLS like Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS), Queen Victoria School (QVS), Ratu Sukuna Memorial School (RSMS) and Saint Joseph Secondary School (SJSS) are the determining factors in who gets to win the 2017 Coke games.

FIJI Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) and Athletics Fiji president Joseph Rodan said the three schools could really play a huge role in who gets to win the upcoming games.

�I think Natabua could pull through but even RKS, RSMS and QVS have got some good athletes who have clocked some good times and have been coached by qualified athletics Fiji coaches and these athletes could come and take medals away from the bigger schools which could cause a big upset in who is going to win in the boys division,� Rodan said.

He said SJSS would be a determining factor in who wins the girls title which would be heavily contested by Adi Cakobau School and Jasper Williams High School (JWHS).