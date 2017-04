/ Front page / News

Update: 6:18PM A 71-year-old man who allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in Navua early this year has denied committing the offences.

The grandfather appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva earlier today.

He is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The offences took place on different occasions on February 11, this year.

Bail has been extended for the accused.