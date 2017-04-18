Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Tuesday 18 April

Treats for Cokes winners

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Update: 5:35PM THERE will be more than just trophies on offer for athletes who win at this weekend's Coca Cola Games.

Today Coca Cola Games organisers announced a partnership with the Damodar Group of Companies which include a $4000 donation to Fiji Secondary School athletics and winners also eat for free at the Damodar City.

In addition, students who purchase Coca Cola Games tickets will get 50% off on their second movie ticket at the Damodar Cinemas, chief executive officer Div Damodar said.

Mr Damodar said the idea to put an extra value on the games tickets was to give young people who will congregate at the games a positive place to spend time over the games weekend.

"The idea is you have to go to the coke games. Our motive is to contribute to positive youth empowerment, to ensure youth participate in sports and engage in positive activities during the weekend," he said.








