Lakena three convicted of murder

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Update: 5:26PM THREE men initially charged with the murder of a labourer in Nausori have been found guilty and convicted of the charge.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga were today found guilty of one count of murder. Mr Qaqa was also found guilty of another count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The three appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

They killed Epineri Waqawai, 25, of Lakena in Nausori during a fight on the night of July 18, 2015.

All three accused persons have been remanded in custody to await their sentencing tomorrow.

 








