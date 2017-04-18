FRA warns on heavy load

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:23PM THE Fiji Roads authority has advised all heavy vehicle owners to comply with the vehicle axle load limits to prevent further deterioration of the road network caused by overloading.

A statement from the authority states that the authority spends uo to $30 million to $50 million on annual maintenance costs of roads damaged by overloading.

�This can also reduce planned renewal programme which can save the Government up to $120 million per annum in the annual future maintenance bill,� the statement said. �This money could be effectively used elsewhere in the programme.�