FRA warns on heavy load

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Update: 5:23PM THE Fiji Roads authority has advised all heavy vehicle owners to comply with the vehicle axle load limits to prevent further deterioration of the road network caused by overloading.

A statement from the authority states that the authority spends uo to $30 million to $50 million on annual maintenance costs of roads damaged by overloading.

�This can also reduce planned renewal programme which can save the Government up to $120 million per annum in the annual future maintenance bill,� the statement said. �This money could be effectively used elsewhere in the programme.�








