FRA warns on heavy load

Update: 5:23PM THE Fiji Roads authority has advised all heavy vehicle owners to comply with the vehicle axle load limits to prevent further deterioration of the road network caused by overloading.
A statement from the authority states that the authority
spends uo to $30 million to $50 million on annual maintenance costs of roads
damaged by overloading.
This can also reduce planned renewal programme which can
save the Government up to $120 million per annum in the annual future
maintenance bill,� the statement said. �This money could be effectively used
elsewhere in the programme.