Employment centre tikina pool

Update: 5:21PM THE National Employment Centre of the employment ministry has in place a total of 1,166 clients under the Tikina Work Ready Pool from all provinces nationwide and these are the clients that have successfully undertaken medical assessment and physical fitness tests for seasonal work employment opportunities.

A statement from the ministry said the seasonal work scheme and program is employer-driven, therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.

�The ministry is tentatively expecting to deploy more than 50 workers during the first quarter of this year under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme,� he said.