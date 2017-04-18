Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Tuesday 18 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Employment centre tikina pool

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Update: 5:21PM THE National Employment Centre of the employment ministry has in place a total of 1,166 clients under the Tikina Work Ready Pool from all provinces nationwide and these are the clients that have successfully undertaken medical assessment and physical fitness tests for seasonal work employment opportunities.

A statement from the ministry said the seasonal work scheme and program is employer-driven, therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.

�The ministry is tentatively expecting to deploy more than 50 workers during the first quarter of this year under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64810.6291
JPY 53.630150.6301
GBP 0.38580.3778
EUR 0.45670.4447
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.64420.6192
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers
  2. Money and gold
  3. Search party finds wreck
  4. Woman dead, duo quizzed
  5. Fraud inquiry
  6. FJFW marks ten years with Pacific Island show
  7. Villagers unite to protect tourists
  8. Land issues hold up residental project
  9. Families enjoy Easter holiday at popular beach
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  5. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  9. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  10. Infant dies Thursday (13 Apr)