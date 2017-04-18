Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Tuesday 18 April

Save helps North

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Update: 5:21PM COMMUNITIES in the North affected by last year�s Tropical Cyclone Winston have benefited from the assistance provided by the Save the Children (SC) Fiji.

The livelihood program  supported under the  Australian Aid program has enabled SC Fiji to support communities and families in  Bua, Cakaudrove and Ra.

SC Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Iris Low- McKenzie thanked the Australian Government�s support in funding the response program after the disaster.

"The Australian Government support has been phenomenal and we would like to acknowledge that a post disaster response program of this magnitude would not have been possible without the funding from them,� she said.

Ms McKenzie stated that SC Fiji conducted an assessment of the livelihoods lost after TC Winston and initiated the livelihood program after their initial Cash for Work Program to replace livelihoods lost and also provided small income generation activities for diversification of income.

� SC Fiji has been providing training, tools and resources to 67 communities in Bua, Cakaudrove, Ra, Lau and Koro for alternative income-generating activists to make sure communities are able to provide for their families, particularly children and  for future disasters,� she said.   

A total of 3,575 households with a population of 15,571 had benefited from the Livelihood support program.








