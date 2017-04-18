Save helps North

Update: 5:21PM COMMUNITIES in the North affected by last year�s Tropical Cyclone Winston have benefited from the assistance provided by the Save the Children (SC) Fiji.
The livelihood program
supported under the Australian
Aid program has enabled SC Fiji to support communities and families in Bua, Cakaudrove and Ra.
SC Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Iris Low- McKenzie thanked
the Australian Government�s support in funding the response program after the
disaster.
"The Australian Government support has been phenomenal
and we would like to acknowledge that a post disaster response program of this
magnitude would not have been possible without the funding from them,� she
said.
Ms McKenzie stated that SC Fiji conducted an assessment of
the livelihoods lost after TC Winston and initiated the livelihood program
after their initial Cash for Work Program to replace livelihoods lost and also
provided small income generation activities for diversification of income.
� SC Fiji has been providing training, tools and resources
to 67 communities in Bua, Cakaudrove, Ra, Lau and Koro for alternative
income-generating activists to make sure communities are able to provide for
their families, particularly children and
for future disasters,� she said.
A total of 3,575 households with a population of 15,571 had
benefited from the Livelihood support program.