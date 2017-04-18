Parlt committee query Ministry of Women accounts

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:43PM A DIFFERENCE between the Ministry of Women�s drawings account and the government�s Financial Management Information System (FMIS) raised the concern of the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

The PAC received was receiving submissions this morning from the permanent secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and his team on the 2014 and 2015 audit findings.

One of the audit issues highlighted by PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar was the variance of $1,521,623.18 between the ministry�s drawings account reconciliation and the FMIS general ledger balance as at December 31, 2014.

�Why is this and why is the difference so high?� Mr Sudhakar said.

The Ministry of Women�s finance spokesperson said the Ministry of Finance had prepared the drawings account reconciliations for them on a monthly basis from July to October 2014 and these variances may have been brought forward from the old system in prior years.

PAC Opposition member Aseri Radrodro said this was the result of lack of supervision and training for ministry staff and the lack of co-ordination with Ministry of Finance.