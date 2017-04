/ Front page / News

Update: 3:42PM POLICE have confirmed that wreckage found at the Sigatoka River mouth yesterday were indeed from the boat used by a father and son who failed to return from a fishing trip on the weekend.

In a police statement this morning, Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro said pieces of the boat they were travelling in were found by a 43-year-old man.

She added the search for the duo continues.