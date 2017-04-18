Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Man in court over assault on lawman

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

THE man accused of assaulting a police officer in execution of his duty was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Peni Gonemaituba appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne, charged with one count each of damaging property, escaping from lawful custody, assaulting a police officer in full execution of his duty and resisting arrest.

The court heard Mr Gonemaituba, last Friday, was arrested by police officer Isireli Narewa for breaching a Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO).

He was taken in for questioning at the Grantham Rd police post.

Mr Somaratne was told that while being held at the police post, Mr Gonemaituba was alleged to have damaged four louvre blades of the police post.

He is also alleged to have escaped from custody, assaulted Mr Narewa and resisted arrest. Mr Gonemaituba pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

He requested time to seek the services of a private lawyer and requested for bail.

Mr Somaratne denied his request for bail and adjourned the matter to May 1, this year.








