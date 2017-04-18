Fiji Time: 10:35 AM on Tuesday 18 April

Assistance sought on escapee

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

JOELI Nukunawa, who was charged in relation to a carjacking incident in Kashmir, Lautoka last year, escaped from the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou on Sunday afternoon.

Nukunawa, 26, is from Naibita, Wainibuka in Tailevu and resides at Vunimoli settlement in Tacirua.

Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they have any informaion that may lead to his arrest.

The Fiji Corrections Service is continuing its search and members of the public are warned that it is an offence to harbour escaped prisoners.








